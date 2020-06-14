/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
41 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
ACACIA PARK
4775 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
589 sqft
If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
University Gardens
4801 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
580 sqft
A smaller community of luxurious apartments. Beautiful landscaping, balconies and patios on each unit, fireplaces. Minutes from schools, shopping and several parks. Close to I-20.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Brady Station
4401 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
582 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Latitude 31
6900 Cross B Road, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
834 sqft
From the minute you drive up to Latitude 31° Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, you’ll love the modern exterior, picturesque fountains and welcoming environment of this newly-built West Texas community.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
$
2 Units Available
Alturas Eleventh
2828 E 11th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
483 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
$
4 Units Available
Alturas Penbrook
3965 Penbrook St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
483 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
15 Units Available
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
811 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
668 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
749 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
72 Units Available
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
751 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
The Paddocks
2100 E 10th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
619 sqft
Welcome to The Paddocks Apartments! You work hard. You should live easy.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
36 Units Available
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
708 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Mission Green Apartment Homes
8201 Dorado Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
911 sqft
Living at Mission Green Apartment Homes allows you to combine serene neighborhood living with luxury-style amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, and a wealth of entertainment choices.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
37 Units Available
Sunset Lodge
7701 E Highway 191, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
WHERE INSPIRED FORM MEETS THOUGHTFUL FUNCTION Inside our gated Odessa apartment community, you’ll find a bright, open clubhouse equipped with a modern business center and coffee bar, as well as a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
2320 E. 21st Street - #106
2320 East 21st Street, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
Home Sweet Home ! Office is Ste. 100 Tel: (432) 614-5577
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1501 N Dixie #A
1501 North Dixie Boulevard, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
1501 Dixie Apt/ A - 1501 Dixie A is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in a quadraplex. Centrally located in Odessa. Water and gas is included. Window AC/Heat.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1303 E 35th Apt #1
1303 East 35th Street, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
For Lease - 1303 E 35th Apt #1 - One bedroom, one bath studio apartment. Centrally located. Window AC. Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1501 Dixie #D
1501 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
For Lease - 1501 Dixie Apt D - 1501 Dixie Apt. D. 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Gas included Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2743 Fair Palms
2743 Fair Palms Pl, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
For lease 2743 Fairpalms - Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6701 EASTRIDGE APT# 524
6701 Eastridge Road, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
For Lease - 6701 Eastridge Apt # 524 - Apartment for Lease. 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment, located at the Trestles Condominiums. Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
3522 Oakwood Dr. - 20
3522 Oakwood Drive, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath in East Odessa. On corner of JBS Parkway and Oakwood Dr, this is a Prime location across UTPB, Wal-mart, Sam's Club, Banks, and Entertainment.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
3819 Englewood Circle
3819 Englewood Cir, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
850 sqft
1 Month Free! Tel: 432-897-0555
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
3930 Englewood Circle
3930 Englewood Cir, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
850 sqft
1 Month Free! Tel: 432-897-0555
Similar Pages
Odessa 1 BedroomsOdessa 2 BedroomsOdessa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOdessa 3 BedroomsOdessa Accessible ApartmentsOdessa Apartments with Balcony
Odessa Apartments with GarageOdessa Apartments with GymOdessa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOdessa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOdessa Apartments with Parking