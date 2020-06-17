Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry pool bbq/grill parking 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse dog grooming area internet access lobby online portal playground

If you’re moving to the area or just across town, High Plains Apartment Homes is worth exploring. When you select an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s part of our amazing community, you’ll get beautiful scenic outdoor views among all the modern-day conveniences you could want. Combine that with our wonderful amenities and friendly onsite management team, and you’ll love living in our community.



At High Plains, you can choose between our exquisite one and two-bedroom apartments to find the home that perfectly fits your unique lifestyle. Feel inspired in your roomy kitchen with elegant granite countertops, modern hardwood-style flooring, energy-efficient appliances and adjacent dining room. You’ll have an in-home laundry room for your own appliances or rent a full-size washer and dryer from High Plains. You’ll also appreciate premium touches like the cozy fireplace, walk-in closets, air conditioning, large windows that invite in plenty of natural light, and having your own private patio or balcony where you can hang out with your friends while enjoying the beautiful Odessa vistas.



The amenities at High Plains extend beyond your front door. Relax and enjoy our sparkling, pool with a resort-style cabana and gazebo. If you love to BBQ, we’ve got you covered with our outdoor grill station and picnic area. Rest easier knowing you’ll be living in a close community with responsive management, plenty of parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance services, just to make sure you’re covered. Take advantage of our convenient onsite laundry facilities, and enjoy our pet-friendly apartment community complete with a courtyard and pet stations so you can get out and frolic with your beloved furry family members.



High Plains is ideally situated close to a variety of dining, entertainment, and shopping options in Odessa. Our location near Andrews Highway makes commuting to work and school a breeze, and you’ll be close to several malls as well as Target, Walmart Super Center and many smaller boutiques. You can kick off your day with breakfast at Jorges Café, grab a quick lunch at Taco Bell, and have dinner in the Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant – all located close to your home. And if you’re craving outdoor adventures, the Polyantha Park, Henderson Park and Paul Slator Park are all just a few miles away. You can also enjoy horseback riding and exploring the cowboy culture Odessa is known for.



If you live in or around Odessa and are looking for a wonderful place to call home, contact us at High Plains Apartment Homes today. We’re here to schedule your personal tour at your convenience and help you discover your amazing new home!