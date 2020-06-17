All apartments in Odessa
High Plains
High Plains

3727 Andrews Hwy · (432) 287-7684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Enjoy six weeks FREE! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Location

3727 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX 79762

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2701 · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 2207 · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1516 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 2506 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from High Plains.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
dog grooming area
internet access
lobby
online portal
playground
If you’re moving to the area or just across town, High Plains Apartment Homes is worth exploring. When you select an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s part of our amazing community, you’ll get beautiful scenic outdoor views among all the modern-day conveniences you could want. Combine that with our wonderful amenities and friendly onsite management team, and you’ll love living in our community.

At High Plains, you can choose between our exquisite one and two-bedroom apartments to find the home that perfectly fits your unique lifestyle. Feel inspired in your roomy kitchen with elegant granite countertops, modern hardwood-style flooring, energy-efficient appliances and adjacent dining room. You’ll have an in-home laundry room for your own appliances or rent a full-size washer and dryer from High Plains. You’ll also appreciate premium touches like the cozy fireplace, walk-in closets, air conditioning, large windows that invite in plenty of natural light, and having your own private patio or balcony where you can hang out with your friends while enjoying the beautiful Odessa vistas.

The amenities at High Plains extend beyond your front door. Relax and enjoy our sparkling, pool with a resort-style cabana and gazebo. If you love to BBQ, we’ve got you covered with our outdoor grill station and picnic area. Rest easier knowing you’ll be living in a close community with responsive management, plenty of parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance services, just to make sure you’re covered. Take advantage of our convenient onsite laundry facilities, and enjoy our pet-friendly apartment community complete with a courtyard and pet stations so you can get out and frolic with your beloved furry family members.

High Plains is ideally situated close to a variety of dining, entertainment, and shopping options in Odessa. Our location near Andrews Highway makes commuting to work and school a breeze, and you’ll be close to several malls as well as Target, Walmart Super Center and many smaller boutiques. You can kick off your day with breakfast at Jorges Café, grab a quick lunch at Taco Bell, and have dinner in the Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant – all located close to your home. And if you’re craving outdoor adventures, the Polyantha Park, Henderson Park and Paul Slator Park are all just a few miles away. You can also enjoy horseback riding and exploring the cowboy culture Odessa is known for.

If you live in or around Odessa and are looking for a wonderful place to call home, contact us at High Plains Apartment Homes today. We’re here to schedule your personal tour at your convenience and help you discover your amazing new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet one time fee
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies or any mix thereof.
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve.
Storage Details: Patio / balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does High Plains have any available units?
High Plains has 20 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does High Plains have?
Some of High Plains's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is High Plains currently offering any rent specials?
High Plains is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy six weeks FREE! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is High Plains pet-friendly?
Yes, High Plains is pet friendly.
Does High Plains offer parking?
Yes, High Plains offers parking.
Does High Plains have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, High Plains offers units with in unit laundry.
Does High Plains have a pool?
Yes, High Plains has a pool.
Does High Plains have accessible units?
No, High Plains does not have accessible units.
Does High Plains have units with dishwashers?
Yes, High Plains has units with dishwashers.
Does High Plains have units with air conditioning?
Yes, High Plains has units with air conditioning.
