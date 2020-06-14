Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Odessa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Latitude 31
6900 Cross B Road, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1393 sqft
From the minute you drive up to Latitude 31° Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, you’ll love the modern exterior, picturesque fountains and welcoming environment of this newly-built West Texas community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1330 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Brady Station
4401 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
944 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
2 Units Available
Alturas Eleventh
2828 E 11th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
15 Units Available
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
Studio
$799
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
72 Units Available
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1155 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
31 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1507 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
ACACIA PARK
4775 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
835 sqft
If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Mission Green Apartment Homes
8201 Dorado Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1391 sqft
Living at Mission Green Apartment Homes allows you to combine serene neighborhood living with luxury-style amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, and a wealth of entertainment choices.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
36 Units Available
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1047 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.
Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
37 Units Available
Sunset Lodge
7701 E Highway 191, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1053 sqft
WHERE INSPIRED FORM MEETS THOUGHTFUL FUNCTION Inside our gated Odessa apartment community, you’ll find a bright, open clubhouse equipped with a modern business center and coffee bar, as well as a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Odessa
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Fairmont Park
18 Units Available
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
935 sqft

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
Beckland Terrace
2 Units Available
Alturas Andrews
4201 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
483 sqft

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Trinity Towers Manor
40 Units Available
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,264
1334 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1398 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
36 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Greathouse
83 Units Available
Anatole on Briarwood
5200 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,887
1567 sqft
Located in the heart of Midland, this beautiful complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers, dryers, and open floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
40 Units Available
Ventura at Tradewinds
1811 Tradewinds Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1303 sqft
OPEN FALL 2020 > Ventura at Tradewinds sets the new benchmark for quality and affordability in Midland. Our BRAND-NEW community offers gorgeous & spacious one, two & three bedroom garden-style apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
$
Westridge Park
64 Units Available
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,649
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1539 sqft
Luxurious units feature ice maker, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community includes pool, parking, gym and business center. Located close to Big Sky Theater and Cafe Nitro.

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Wilshire Park
1 Unit Available
5202 Ric Dr
5202 Ric Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1258 sqft
This move-in ready single family home is an ideal place to lay down some roots. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is clean, stylish, and will work with all of your existing furniture.
City Guide for Odessa, TX

Welcome to Odessa, Texas. Known for clear skies and an amazing sunset, Odessa is home to a vibrant arts culture, and well-kept city parks.

Odessa is a dynamic city with a different kind of adventure around each corner (and a perfect four season climate). Whether you want to visit the theatre (a replica of the Shakespearean Globe theatre exists here), waste the day away in one of the city’s Open Spaces or admire the odd yet creative aspects of the city (Stonehenge replica, second largest meteor crater in history), Odessa is the place to be. We reckon you’ll love living here, so let’s get you situated in an apartment of your own! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Odessa, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Odessa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

