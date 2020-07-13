/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
43 Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Fairgreen Apartments
4675 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s spacious and affordable, you’ll love Fairgreen Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
45 Units Available
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1047 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
64 Units Available
Sunset Lodge
7701 E Highway 191, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1053 sqft
Inside our gated Odessa apartment community, youll find a bright, open clubhouse equipped with a modern business center and coffee bar, as well as a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
15 Units Available
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
Studio
$949
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
4 Units Available
Alturas Eleventh
2828 E 11th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
552 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Alturas Penbrook
3965 Penbrook St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
552 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1243 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Brady Station
4401 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$593
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
944 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting self-guided tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a self-guided tour.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
University Gardens
4801 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A smaller community of luxurious apartments. Beautiful landscaping, balconies and patios on each unit, fireplaces. Minutes from schools, shopping and several parks. Close to I-20.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
81 Units Available
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1155 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1330 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
ACACIA PARK
4775 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
835 sqft
If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
31 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1507 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Latitude 31
6900 Cross B Road, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1393 sqft
From the minute you drive up to Latitude 31° Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, you’ll love the modern exterior, picturesque fountains and welcoming environment of this newly-built West Texas community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Mission Green Apartment Homes
8201 Dorado Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1391 sqft
Living at Mission Green Apartment Homes allows you to combine serene neighborhood living with luxury-style amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, and a wealth of entertainment choices.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
High Plains
3727 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1034 sqft
If you’re moving to the area or just across town, High Plains Apartment Homes is worth exploring.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Golden Crest
3939 Tanglewood Ln, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s thoughtfully designed and comes with all the community and interior amenities you desire, you’ll love Golden Crest Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
10 Brooks Ranch Rd
10 Brooks Ranch Road, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Built in 2016 in the Homestead at Parks/ Belle Ranch. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with wide open living/dining/kitchen! Super clean and move in ready! Seq master with huge master closet! Great area, community pool! Pet negotiable with size and breed.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1475 Brittany Lane
1475 Brittany Lane, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Fully furnished condo with private balcony off of the bedroom. Another balcony off of the living room. . High ceilings in the living room with Fireplace Access to community pool.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2320 E. 21st Street - #102
2320 East 21st Street, Odessa, TX
Studio
$795
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Half a Month Free! Ceramic tile throughout Plastic tub surround New refrigerator New oven Low flow toilet Home Sweet Home ! Office is Ste. 100 Tel: (432) 614-5577
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4425 Haner Dr
4425 Haner Drive, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
79762 - Nice with Pool (RLNE4819379)
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3803 Englewood Circle
3803 Englewood Cir, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1150 sqft
Fully carpeted apartment in an amazing location. Ask us about our availability today!! Tel: 432-897-0555
Results within 10 miles of Odessa
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
40 Units Available
Trinity Towers Manor
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1334 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Oxford Heights
AVALON SPRINGS
4000 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
879 sqft
Avalon Springs Apartment Homes is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of beautiful West Texas.
