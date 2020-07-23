/
ector county
130 Apartments for rent in Ector County, TX📍
11 Units Available
Latitude 31
6900 Cross B Road, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1393 sqft
From the minute you drive up to Latitude 31° Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, you’ll love the modern exterior, picturesque fountains and welcoming environment of this newly-built West Texas community.
20 Units Available
High Plains
3727 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1034 sqft
If you’re moving to the area or just across town, High Plains Apartment Homes is worth exploring.
15 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1330 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
13 Units Available
Brady Station
4401 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$773
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$803
944 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting self-guided tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a self-guided tour.
31 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1507 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
12 Units Available
ACACIA PARK
4775 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
835 sqft
If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes.
9 Units Available
Fairgreen Apartments
4675 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s spacious and affordable, you’ll love Fairgreen Apartment Homes.
4 Units Available
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1243 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.
8 Units Available
Golden Crest
3939 Tanglewood Ln, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s thoughtfully designed and comes with all the community and interior amenities you desire, you’ll love Golden Crest Apartment Homes.
4 Units Available
Alturas Penbrook
3965 Penbrook St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
552 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
16 Units Available
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
Studio
$899
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
24 Units Available
University Gardens
4801 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$851
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A smaller community of luxurious apartments. Beautiful landscaping, balconies and patios on each unit, fireplaces. Minutes from schools, shopping and several parks. Close to I-20.
55 Units Available
Sunset Lodge
7701 E Highway 191, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1083 sqft
Inside our gated Odessa apartment community, youll find a bright, open clubhouse equipped with a modern business center and coffee bar, as well as a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center.
4 Units Available
Alturas Eleventh
2828 E 11th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
552 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
20 Units Available
The Paddocks
2100 E 10th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Paddocks Apartments! You work hard. You should live easy.
1 Unit Available
3001 Pointer Lane
3001 Pointer Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1624 sqft
Amazingly beautiful townhouse located right off Billy Hext Rd. This immaculate home consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with a secluded master bedroom in the downstairs area, 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
312 Kennedy St
312 Kennedy Dr, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom home w/ fenced yard & storage shed in back. Great for summer barbecues! Appliances included. Tile throughout common areas for easy cleaning. Comfy carpeted bedrooms. Sequestered master w/ LARGE shower w/ glass doors.
1 Unit Available
214 E 91st St
214 91st Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
$35 application fee for everyone 18 years and older
1 Unit Available
16956 N Sunflower Ave
16956 North Sunflower Avenue, Gardendale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Back on the Market! Come view this gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home or Office! Fantastic location between Midland, Odessa, and Andrews. Relax on the front porch with view of the pond.
1 Unit Available
1703 N Lincoln Ave
1703 North Lincoln Avenue, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Excellent rental in great location close to downtown and Odessa High School. This cute cottage has two new separate carports, one on each side of the house. It's perfect for those work trucks! This is a double lot, so lots of yard.
1 Unit Available
407 Old Course Rd
407 Old Course Road, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1911 sqft
4 bedroom 2.1 bath townhome! 2 car rear entry garage. Open Living area.
1 Unit Available
12317 W April
12317 West April Street, West Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
This incredible property will be available for rent Just in time to get the new school year started! It's a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath double wide sitting on almost half an acre in West Odessa.
1 Unit Available
1013 15th St
1013 West 15th Street, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 living rooms large kitchen. It has it all like washer & dryer, pots, pans, linen and cable with internet . This is a great corporate rental with lots of space.
1 Unit Available
9906 Lamar Ave
9906 Lamar Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Nice North Park Addition 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Brick Home with Backyard Covered Patio. Black Granite kitchen counter tops makes this home a winner. Pets allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per outside pet and $350 per inside pet.
