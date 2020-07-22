All apartments in Odessa
Odessa, TX
Fairgreen Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:56 PM

Fairgreen Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
4675 Oakwood Dr · (432) 315-3085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Location

4675 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX 79761

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 28

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 28

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Jul 23

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 610 · Avail. Aug 28

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 616 · Avail. Jul 31

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 100 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairgreen Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s spacious and affordable, you’ll love Fairgreen Apartment Homes. Our amazing interior and community amenities combined with an ideal location near lots of great shopping, entertainment, and dining options, make this the perfect place to call home.

At Fairgreen, you can choose from a variety of one and two-bedroom floor plans to find the perfect apartment to fit your unique lifestyle. Cooking is a delight in the kitchen with elegant granite-style countertops, roomy cabinetry including a large pantry, modern wood grain-style flooring, deep double sinks, a complete energy-efficient appliance package, and sizable dining area. You’ll appreciate the special touches like ceiling fans, plush carpeting, wide windows that invite in plenty of natural light, and a spacious balcony or patio where you can enjoy a morning cup of coffee, utilize the extra storage space, and dine al fresco. Also, be sure to inquire about our select apartments with additional features like walk-in closets, a handy linen closet and in-home washer and dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (one bedroom), $350 (two bedrooms)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds include: Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweilers, Chows, Great Danes, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Wolf-hybrids, or a mix of any of the above.
Parking Details: Unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairgreen Apartments have any available units?
Fairgreen Apartments has 9 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fairgreen Apartments have?
Some of Fairgreen Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairgreen Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fairgreen Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is Fairgreen Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairgreen Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fairgreen Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fairgreen Apartments offers parking.
Does Fairgreen Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fairgreen Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairgreen Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fairgreen Apartments has a pool.
Does Fairgreen Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fairgreen Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fairgreen Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairgreen Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Fairgreen Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairgreen Apartments has units with air conditioning.
