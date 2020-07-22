Fairgreen Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill online portal

If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s spacious and affordable, you’ll love Fairgreen Apartment Homes. Our amazing interior and community amenities combined with an ideal location near lots of great shopping, entertainment, and dining options, make this the perfect place to call home.



At Fairgreen, you can choose from a variety of one and two-bedroom floor plans to find the perfect apartment to fit your unique lifestyle. Cooking is a delight in the kitchen with elegant granite-style countertops, roomy cabinetry including a large pantry, modern wood grain-style flooring, deep double sinks, a complete energy-efficient appliance package, and sizable dining area. You’ll appreciate the special touches like ceiling fans, plush carpeting, wide windows that invite in plenty of natural light, and a spacious balcony or patio where you can enjoy a morning cup of coffee, utilize the extra storage space, and dine al fresco. Also, be sure to inquire about our select apartments with additional features like walk-in closets, a handy linen closet and in-home washer and dryer hookups.