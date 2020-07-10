/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
35 Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
6 Units Available
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1243 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
83 Units Available
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1155 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Fairgreen Apartments
4675 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s spacious and affordable, you’ll love Fairgreen Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
Brady Station
4401 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$608
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$814
944 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting self-guided tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a self-guided tour.
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
62 Units Available
Sunset Lodge
7701 E Highway 191, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1053 sqft
Inside our gated Odessa apartment community, youll find a bright, open clubhouse equipped with a modern business center and coffee bar, as well as a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
15 Units Available
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
Studio
$949
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
15 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1330 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Latitude 31
6900 Cross B Road, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1393 sqft
From the minute you drive up to Latitude 31° Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, you’ll love the modern exterior, picturesque fountains and welcoming environment of this newly-built West Texas community.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
21 Units Available
High Plains
3727 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1034 sqft
If you’re moving to the area or just across town, High Plains Apartment Homes is worth exploring.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
31 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1507 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Mission Green Apartment Homes
8201 Dorado Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1391 sqft
Living at Mission Green Apartment Homes allows you to combine serene neighborhood living with luxury-style amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, and a wealth of entertainment choices.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1013 15th St
1013 West 15th Street, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 living rooms large kitchen. It has it all like washer & dryer, pots, pans, linen and cable with internet . This is a great corporate rental with lots of space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
917 N Hancock Ave
917 North Hancock Avenue, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2123 sqft
Space and Location! Great Duplex in downtown! - Property Id: 284638 3 Spacious Rooms! Car Garage. Kitchen with pantry 2 baths Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284638 Property Id 284638 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5870881)
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Botticelli
3000 Bottecelli Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Just like a new home in Renaissance Estates close to all the new shopping and resturants! Large back yard with storage building. This one has all the upgrades. Granite in the kitchen. Complete with Stove, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3001 Pointer Ln
3001 Pointer Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1624 sqft
Townhome on the East side of Odessa just off Billy Hext. Sky high ceilings, granite hardwood floors. Fridge, washer & dryer inclucled. Downstairs master with dual sinks. Huge 2 car garage. Low maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
3522 Oakwood Dr. - 20
3522 Oakwood Drive, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath in East Odessa. On corner of JBS Parkway and Oakwood Dr, this is a Prime location across UTPB, Wal-mart, Sam's Club, Banks, and Entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1612 Wedgewood Ave
1612 Wedgewood Avenue, Odessa, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
743 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale Mother-In-Law Apartment - Property Id: 274755 Newly remodeled and updated Mother-In-Law Apartment in the heart of Odessa. Brand new appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closet, soaking bathtub/shower. Washer and dryer included in unit.
Results within 10 miles of Odessa
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
51 Units Available
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1041 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
20 Units Available
Renew Midland
516 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
905 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include a large, high-ceiling clubhouse, a coffee bar and a hot tub. Experience convenience with recently renovated unit kitchens that feature large islands and granite countertops. Close to Scharbauer Sports Complex.
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
18 Units Available
Fairmont Park
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
935 sqft
ReNew Fairmont Park is located in West Midland, near the popular Bowlero Midland and next to C.J. Kelly Park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
40 Units Available
Trinity Towers Manor
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1334 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1398 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
5 Units Available
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ReNew Sinclair is located in West Midland, TX, only moments away from Midland Memorial Hospital West and Tradewinds Corridor.
