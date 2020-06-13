81 Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX with balcony
Welcome to Odessa, Texas. Known for clear skies and an amazing sunset, Odessa is home to a vibrant arts culture, and well-kept city parks.
Odessa is a dynamic city with a different kind of adventure around each corner (and a perfect four season climate). Whether you want to visit the theatre (a replica of the Shakespearean Globe theatre exists here), waste the day away in one of the city’s Open Spaces or admire the odd yet creative aspects of the city (Stonehenge replica, second largest meteor crater in history), Odessa is the place to be. We reckon you’ll love living here, so let’s get you situated in an apartment of your own! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Odessa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.