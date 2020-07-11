Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking guest parking

927 Langesmill Br Available 08/14/20 1 Month FREE Rent! Wonderful 3/2.5/2 Townhome With Upgraded Amenities! Stainless Appliances & Granite Counters! - 1 Month FREE Rent! Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. Wonderful 3/2.5/2 Townhome With Upgraded Amenities! Stainless Appliances & Granite Counters! This Townhome Boasts an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Stove, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower in Masterbath, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-in Closet, High Ceilings, Covered Patio and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes. Langesmill Floorplan.



*$500 Agent Bonus!



*Lease to End 7/31/2020 - Possibly 5/31/2021 or 6/30/2021*



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3837958)