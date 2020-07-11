All apartments in New Braunfels
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

927 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 927 Langesmill Br · Avail. Aug 14

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
guest parking
927 Langesmill Br Available 08/14/20 1 Month FREE Rent! Wonderful 3/2.5/2 Townhome With Upgraded Amenities! Stainless Appliances & Granite Counters! - 1 Month FREE Rent! Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. Wonderful 3/2.5/2 Townhome With Upgraded Amenities! Stainless Appliances & Granite Counters! This Townhome Boasts an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Stove, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower in Masterbath, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-in Closet, High Ceilings, Covered Patio and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes. Langesmill Floorplan.

*$500 Agent Bonus!

*Lease to End 7/31/2020 - Possibly 5/31/2021 or 6/30/2021*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3837958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Langesmill Br have any available units?
927 Langesmill Br has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 927 Langesmill Br have?
Some of 927 Langesmill Br's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 Langesmill Br currently offering any rent specials?
927 Langesmill Br is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Langesmill Br pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 Langesmill Br is pet friendly.
Does 927 Langesmill Br offer parking?
Yes, 927 Langesmill Br offers parking.
Does 927 Langesmill Br have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Langesmill Br does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Langesmill Br have a pool?
No, 927 Langesmill Br does not have a pool.
Does 927 Langesmill Br have accessible units?
No, 927 Langesmill Br does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Langesmill Br have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 Langesmill Br has units with dishwashers.
Does 927 Langesmill Br have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 Langesmill Br does not have units with air conditioning.
