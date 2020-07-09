917 Crystal Brook Cove

Amenities
Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Mamacitas | Faust Street Bridge and More! Be the First to Live in this Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome! Amenities Include: Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Wood Plank Tile/Carpet Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk In Closets, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max with Restrictions. Cats Must Have Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs Must Be Over 1 Year. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes. Gristmill Floorplan.