917 Crystal Brook Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Mamacitas | Faust Street Bridge and More! Be the First to Live in this Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome! Amenities Include: Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Wood Plank Tile/Carpet Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk In Closets, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max with Restrictions. Cats Must Have Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs Must Be Over 1 Year. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes. Gristmill Floorplan.