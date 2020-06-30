910 Darion Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This home can be toured virtually! MUST SEE Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom custom built home * Close by Fischer Park * High ceilings in entryway * Stunning kitchen opens into separate dining room and features Corian counters, large breakfast bar, custom cabinets * Spacious family room has high, coffered ceiling and custom built-in cabinetry * Master Suite offers large windows for natural lighting, double vanity sinks, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet * Secondary bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom * Fourth room at front of the home could be used as fourth bedroom or office * Fenced backyard with covered patio and ceiling fans * Lawn maintenance included! * Texcen Realty participates in a Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (AC filter monthly delivery). Tenant is responsible for this service, $20/mo.