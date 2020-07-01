All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

872 Josephine Street

872 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

872 Josephine Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This charming home is located 2 blocks from Torrey Park and near the Guadalupe River. It features three bedrooms, one bath, and is move-in ready. For pet owners, there is an additional $500 deposit, of which $200 is non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Josephine Street have any available units?
872 Josephine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 872 Josephine Street have?
Some of 872 Josephine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 Josephine Street currently offering any rent specials?
872 Josephine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Josephine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 872 Josephine Street is pet friendly.
Does 872 Josephine Street offer parking?
No, 872 Josephine Street does not offer parking.
Does 872 Josephine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 872 Josephine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Josephine Street have a pool?
No, 872 Josephine Street does not have a pool.
Does 872 Josephine Street have accessible units?
No, 872 Josephine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Josephine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 872 Josephine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 872 Josephine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 872 Josephine Street does not have units with air conditioning.

