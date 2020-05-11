All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated February 2 2020

851 Serene Hills

851 Serene Hills · No Longer Available
Location

851 Serene Hills, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Stunning rental now available in Highland Grove. This beauty has gorgeous laminate flooring w/high ceilings, open floor plan and lots of living space. The kitchen features custom cabinets, gas cooking, granite counters with huge island/breakfast bar, stainless steel fridge, and built-in appliances. The living room has a beautiful light fixture and is a great space for entertaining. The master suite is spacious w/ large bath featuring separate vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Serene Hills have any available units?
851 Serene Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 851 Serene Hills have?
Some of 851 Serene Hills's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Serene Hills currently offering any rent specials?
851 Serene Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Serene Hills pet-friendly?
No, 851 Serene Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 851 Serene Hills offer parking?
Yes, 851 Serene Hills offers parking.
Does 851 Serene Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Serene Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Serene Hills have a pool?
No, 851 Serene Hills does not have a pool.
Does 851 Serene Hills have accessible units?
No, 851 Serene Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Serene Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Serene Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 851 Serene Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 Serene Hills does not have units with air conditioning.

