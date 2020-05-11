851 Serene Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning rental now available in Highland Grove. This beauty has gorgeous laminate flooring w/high ceilings, open floor plan and lots of living space. The kitchen features custom cabinets, gas cooking, granite counters with huge island/breakfast bar, stainless steel fridge, and built-in appliances. The living room has a beautiful light fixture and is a great space for entertaining. The master suite is spacious w/ large bath featuring separate vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet.