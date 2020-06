Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Home In Nice, Quiet Community - Great 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Avery Park - New Braunfels.

Home was built in 2013 and still looks as new.

Enjoy this beautiful home with full kitchen, including refrigerator.

Fenced yard with covered patio. Garage door opener.

Great location close to 46 and within walking distance from elementary school.

No dogs.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE5558952)