706 Saengerhalle Rd
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

706 Saengerhalle Rd

706 Saengerhalle Road · No Longer Available
Location

706 Saengerhalle Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
706 Saengerhalle Rd Available 07/21/19 Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Convenient to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Convenient to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment with Easy Access To Hwy 46! This Duplex Home Comes Complete with Plenty of Amenities Such as Side By Side Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Ceiling Fans, Granite Countertops, Walk-in Closet and Double Vanity In Master, High Ceilings, and Garage Door Opener. Enjoy Your Time Out on the Covered Back Patio with Ceiling Fan, BBQ Pit, Privacy Fence, and Sprinkler System. Lawn Mower and Weed-Eater will be Provided by Landlord (Must Remain at Property). CISD, 2 Pets Max, 40 lb Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2695158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Saengerhalle Rd have any available units?
706 Saengerhalle Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 706 Saengerhalle Rd have?
Some of 706 Saengerhalle Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Saengerhalle Rd currently offering any rent specials?
706 Saengerhalle Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Saengerhalle Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Saengerhalle Rd is pet friendly.
Does 706 Saengerhalle Rd offer parking?
Yes, 706 Saengerhalle Rd offers parking.
Does 706 Saengerhalle Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Saengerhalle Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Saengerhalle Rd have a pool?
No, 706 Saengerhalle Rd does not have a pool.
Does 706 Saengerhalle Rd have accessible units?
No, 706 Saengerhalle Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Saengerhalle Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Saengerhalle Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Saengerhalle Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Saengerhalle Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
