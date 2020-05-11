Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

706 Saengerhalle Rd Available 07/21/19 Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Convenient to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Convenient to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment with Easy Access To Hwy 46! This Duplex Home Comes Complete with Plenty of Amenities Such as Side By Side Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Ceiling Fans, Granite Countertops, Walk-in Closet and Double Vanity In Master, High Ceilings, and Garage Door Opener. Enjoy Your Time Out on the Covered Back Patio with Ceiling Fan, BBQ Pit, Privacy Fence, and Sprinkler System. Lawn Mower and Weed-Eater will be Provided by Landlord (Must Remain at Property). CISD, 2 Pets Max, 40 lb Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2695158)