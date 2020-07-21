All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:38 PM

695 Comal Avenue

695 Comal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

695 Comal Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
1928 charm meets modern convenience! This two-story on a corner lot was remodeled and updated but kept original traditional hill country features such as high ceilings and outdoor living spaces. Spacious open floor plan with the master and second bedroom/office downstairs. Kitchen features center island with farm sink and granite counter, along with custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Interior barn doors, wood beam ceilings, unique light fixtures and ceiling fans blend for modern country comfort. French doors open to 2nd floor balcony. Plus, laundry/mud room, covered back porch with grill, metal roof, and privacy fence. Near parks, Schlitterbahn and Comal River water recreation, and historic downtown New Braunfels. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 Comal Avenue have any available units?
695 Comal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 695 Comal Avenue have?
Some of 695 Comal Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 Comal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
695 Comal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 Comal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 695 Comal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 695 Comal Avenue offer parking?
No, 695 Comal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 695 Comal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 Comal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 Comal Avenue have a pool?
No, 695 Comal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 695 Comal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 695 Comal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 695 Comal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 695 Comal Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 695 Comal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 695 Comal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
