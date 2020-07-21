695 Comal Avenue

Amenities

1928 charm meets modern convenience! This two-story on a corner lot was remodeled and updated but kept original traditional hill country features such as high ceilings and outdoor living spaces. Spacious open floor plan with the master and second bedroom/office downstairs. Kitchen features center island with farm sink and granite counter, along with custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Interior barn doors, wood beam ceilings, unique light fixtures and ceiling fans blend for modern country comfort. French doors open to 2nd floor balcony. Plus, laundry/mud room, covered back porch with grill, metal roof, and privacy fence. Near parks, Schlitterbahn and Comal River water recreation, and historic downtown New Braunfels. Must see!