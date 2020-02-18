All apartments in New Braunfels
676 Creekside Way NB_677
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:30 AM

676 Creekside Way NB_677

676 Creekside Cir · (512) 784-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

676 Creekside Cir, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit NB_677 · Avail. now

$1,729

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
New3Bd | Elevator | W/Dct | Gated | Assigned Prkg - Property Id: 198636

Designed specifically for convenience and a luxurious ambiance, this community has been equipped with a meticulously curated collection of amenities and services to provide each resident with a resort-style experience for everyday living. Whether you want to wind down after a stressful day with a refreshing swim in the infinity-edge pool, or kickstart your morning at our on-site Starbucks Cafe, convenience and luxury will meet you at every moment of your day. Live in a spacious layout as bright as your lifestyle. Spacious, natural-light-filled homes offer a tranquil retreat for each resident. You won't just experience luxury, you'll live it.

512.784.5481
Facebook: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage for floor plans are approximations and subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198636
Property Id 198636

(RLNE5445485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Creekside Way NB_677 have any available units?
676 Creekside Way NB_677 has a unit available for $1,729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 676 Creekside Way NB_677 have?
Some of 676 Creekside Way NB_677's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 Creekside Way NB_677 currently offering any rent specials?
676 Creekside Way NB_677 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Creekside Way NB_677 pet-friendly?
Yes, 676 Creekside Way NB_677 is pet friendly.
Does 676 Creekside Way NB_677 offer parking?
No, 676 Creekside Way NB_677 does not offer parking.
Does 676 Creekside Way NB_677 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 676 Creekside Way NB_677 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Creekside Way NB_677 have a pool?
Yes, 676 Creekside Way NB_677 has a pool.
Does 676 Creekside Way NB_677 have accessible units?
No, 676 Creekside Way NB_677 does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Creekside Way NB_677 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 676 Creekside Way NB_677 has units with dishwashers.
Does 676 Creekside Way NB_677 have units with air conditioning?
No, 676 Creekside Way NB_677 does not have units with air conditioning.
