675 Northwest Crossing Drive
675 Northwest Crossing Drive

675 Northwest Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

675 Northwest Crossing Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom has space in all of the right places. Downstairs features granite counter tops in the kitchen and island for ample kitchen prep space, living room, dining room, office, laundry room and pantry. Retreat upstairs to the spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet and bathroom. Upstairs there is 3 additional bedrooms and small landing at the top of the stairs could be used for additional seating area or a book-nook. Call today to schedule your private tour to see the great space this home has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Northwest Crossing Drive have any available units?
675 Northwest Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 675 Northwest Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
675 Northwest Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Northwest Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 675 Northwest Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 675 Northwest Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 675 Northwest Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 675 Northwest Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 Northwest Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Northwest Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 675 Northwest Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 675 Northwest Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 675 Northwest Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Northwest Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 Northwest Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Northwest Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 Northwest Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

