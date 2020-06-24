675 Northwest Crossing Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom has space in all of the right places. Downstairs features granite counter tops in the kitchen and island for ample kitchen prep space, living room, dining room, office, laundry room and pantry. Retreat upstairs to the spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet and bathroom. Upstairs there is 3 additional bedrooms and small landing at the top of the stairs could be used for additional seating area or a book-nook. Call today to schedule your private tour to see the great space this home has to offer.