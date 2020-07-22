All apartments in New Braunfels
675 Creekside Way NB_677

675 Creekside Way · No Longer Available
Location

675 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
elevator
New2Bd | Roommate 4plan | Elevator | W/Dct | Gated - Property Id: 198601

Designed specifically for convenience and a luxurious ambiance, this community has been equipped with a meticulously curated collection of amenities and services to provide each resident with a resort-style experience for everyday living. Whether you want to wind down after a stressful day with a refreshing swim in the infinity-edge pool, or kickstart your morning at our on-site Starbucks Cafe, convenience and luxury will meet you at every moment of your day. Live in a spacious layout as bright as your lifestyle. Spacious, natural-light-filled homes offer a tranquil retreat for each resident. You won't just experience luxury, you'll live it.

512.784.5481
Facebook: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage for floor plans are approximations and subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198601
Property Id 198601

(RLNE5450983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Creekside Way NB_677 have any available units?
675 Creekside Way NB_677 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 675 Creekside Way NB_677 have?
Some of 675 Creekside Way NB_677's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Creekside Way NB_677 currently offering any rent specials?
675 Creekside Way NB_677 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Creekside Way NB_677 pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 Creekside Way NB_677 is pet friendly.
Does 675 Creekside Way NB_677 offer parking?
No, 675 Creekside Way NB_677 does not offer parking.
Does 675 Creekside Way NB_677 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 Creekside Way NB_677 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Creekside Way NB_677 have a pool?
Yes, 675 Creekside Way NB_677 has a pool.
Does 675 Creekside Way NB_677 have accessible units?
No, 675 Creekside Way NB_677 does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Creekside Way NB_677 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Creekside Way NB_677 has units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Creekside Way NB_677 have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 Creekside Way NB_677 does not have units with air conditioning.
