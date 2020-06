Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

One of the largest floor plan in subdivision. Home should be available April 1st. Present renter said the average utilities run about 300.00, a month that is everything water, sewer, electric, & garbage. Nice big and roomy, ceiling fans in all bed rooms. New granite counter tops, added landscaping. Pet limited weight and breed approval from owner. newer pic will be added after new tops in.