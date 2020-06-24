619 Stadtbach Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel bathtub

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in New Braunfels, TX. This property features an open floor plan, high ceiling, stained concrete floors, and lots of windows for natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen with island, solid counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, tile back splash and lots of cabinets. Large master suite. Master bath comes with double vanity, stand up shower and garden tub. Nice zero scape back patio with deck. This property is a must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.