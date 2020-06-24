All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 619 Stadtbach Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
619 Stadtbach Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 9:14 PM

619 Stadtbach Street

619 Stadtbach St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

619 Stadtbach St, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Town Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in New Braunfels, TX. This property features an open floor plan, high ceiling, stained concrete floors, and lots of windows for natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen with island, solid counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, tile back splash and lots of cabinets. Large master suite. Master bath comes with double vanity, stand up shower and garden tub. Nice zero scape back patio with deck. This property is a must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Stadtbach Street have any available units?
619 Stadtbach Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 619 Stadtbach Street have?
Some of 619 Stadtbach Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Stadtbach Street currently offering any rent specials?
619 Stadtbach Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Stadtbach Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Stadtbach Street is pet friendly.
Does 619 Stadtbach Street offer parking?
No, 619 Stadtbach Street does not offer parking.
Does 619 Stadtbach Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Stadtbach Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Stadtbach Street have a pool?
No, 619 Stadtbach Street does not have a pool.
Does 619 Stadtbach Street have accessible units?
No, 619 Stadtbach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Stadtbach Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Stadtbach Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Stadtbach Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 Stadtbach Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas