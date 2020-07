567 PEBBLE BEND

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

WOW! BRAND NEW HOME! JUST BUILT! GORGEOUS 4 BDRM, WITH OFFICE OR BDRM DOWNSTAIRS WITH BATHROOM RIGHT NEXT TO IT. WALK INTO THIS BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH EXTRA LARGE FAMILY RM WITH DINING RM THAT HAS VIEW OF BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE BACKYARD THAT BACKS UP TO GREENBELT. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE AND OPEN GRANITE COUNTER TOP WITH BREAKFAST BAR TO GATHER AROUND. UPSTAIRS IS SPACIOUS GAME RM. FRENCH DOORS LEADS INTO A SUPER LG MASTER BDRM WITH VIEWS OF THE DRY CREEK. MASTER BATHROOM HAS SEPARATE SHOWER AND SEPARATE TUB, NICE WALK IN CLOSET AND DOUBLE VANITY. DOWN THE HALL IS THE 2ND BDRM THAT HAS A VIEW ALSO ALONG WITH A 4TH BDRM WITH A VIEW. COMFORT AND PRIVACY IN SPACIOUS LARGE HOME THAT IS REFRESHING AND INVIGORATING TO LIVE HERE! AMENITIES INCLUDE THE SUPER COOL POOL, PLAYGROUND AND POOL HOUSE. EZ ACCESS TO SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, I-35 AND MORE! CAN'T BEAT LOCATION! NO PETS PREFERRED! AVAILABLE NOW! BLINDS BEING INSTALLED ALONG W/ CEILING FANS. REFRIGERATOR OPTIONAL!