This Rental home will not last long!!! Master Suites, 1 UP, 1 Down. Each has full baths & Walk-In Closets. Laminate Flooring in LR/DR. Tile in Kit/Breakfast Area. Jack-N-Jill bath for kids bedrooms. Gameroom/Living Rm UP. Enjoy your evenings under the Covered Patio. You will be close to IH35, Austin, & San Antonio. Don't wait to see!!!