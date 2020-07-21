All apartments in New Braunfels
441 E Common Street
441 E Common Street

441 Common Street · No Longer Available
Location

441 Common Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
this is a one room studio apartment bedroom, kitchen, living all in one room enter in the alley only. No access to the yard or Garage. Pay 1/3 of the utilities split with the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 E Common Street have any available units?
441 E Common Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 441 E Common Street have?
Some of 441 E Common Street's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 E Common Street currently offering any rent specials?
441 E Common Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 E Common Street pet-friendly?
No, 441 E Common Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 441 E Common Street offer parking?
Yes, 441 E Common Street offers parking.
Does 441 E Common Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 E Common Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 E Common Street have a pool?
No, 441 E Common Street does not have a pool.
Does 441 E Common Street have accessible units?
No, 441 E Common Street does not have accessible units.
Does 441 E Common Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 E Common Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 E Common Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 E Common Street does not have units with air conditioning.
