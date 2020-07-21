Rent Calculator
New Braunfels, TX
/
441 E Common Street
441 E Common Street
441 Common Street
·
Location
441 Common Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
this is a one room studio apartment bedroom, kitchen, living all in one room enter in the alley only. No access to the yard or Garage. Pay 1/3 of the utilities split with the owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 441 E Common Street have any available units?
441 E Common Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 441 E Common Street have?
Some of 441 E Common Street's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 441 E Common Street currently offering any rent specials?
441 E Common Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 E Common Street pet-friendly?
No, 441 E Common Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 441 E Common Street offer parking?
Yes, 441 E Common Street offers parking.
Does 441 E Common Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 E Common Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 E Common Street have a pool?
No, 441 E Common Street does not have a pool.
Does 441 E Common Street have accessible units?
No, 441 E Common Street does not have accessible units.
Does 441 E Common Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 E Common Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 E Common Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 E Common Street does not have units with air conditioning.
