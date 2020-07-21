All apartments in New Braunfels
369 Starling Creek
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

369 Starling Creek

369 Starling Creek · No Longer Available
Location

369 Starling Creek, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 3/2 Single Story Home in Quail Valley Subdivison! - Charming 3/2 Single Story Home in Quail Valley Subdivison! Features include: Open Floorplan, Ceiling Fans, Smooth Top Stove, Refrigerator Included, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher, Patio, Large Deck, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! Yard Care Included. Come Take a Look! CISD Schools. No Pets, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5172815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 Starling Creek have any available units?
369 Starling Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 369 Starling Creek have?
Some of 369 Starling Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 Starling Creek currently offering any rent specials?
369 Starling Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 Starling Creek pet-friendly?
No, 369 Starling Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 369 Starling Creek offer parking?
No, 369 Starling Creek does not offer parking.
Does 369 Starling Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 369 Starling Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 Starling Creek have a pool?
No, 369 Starling Creek does not have a pool.
Does 369 Starling Creek have accessible units?
No, 369 Starling Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 369 Starling Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 369 Starling Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 369 Starling Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 369 Starling Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
