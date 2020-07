Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious one story home located in the Morningside Subd with beautiful tile floor throughout. Nice size eat-in kitchen offers double oven, fridge, breakfast bar and overlooks living room. Split master with ceiling fan, full bath with double vanity, tub/shower combo & walk-in closet. Good size back yard with patio slab. Rent includes lawn service. Easy access to I-35 and conveniently close to shopping and so much more. **Pets under 25 lbs only***