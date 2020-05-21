350 New York Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Historical charm preserved w/ this tastefully updated home located just above Landa Park on "The Hill". Sits on a corner/acreage lot that backs up to Panther Canyon, completely fenced w/ lots of mature trees & shade. Rock/wood burning fireplace. New HVAC & appliances. Over sized Glassed Porch/Laundry room, great for extra storage or work space. Tenant will have access to one of garage bays. (Riding Lawn mower stored in the other) Pet friendly, under 25lbs ONLY! Photos & additional pet deposit req. Background checks, 1 Year lease. In order to mark pending, please complete electronic application AND pay app fees ($45) for EACH applicant/occupant 18 & over. Send copy of photo ID & most recent pay stubs to listing agent.

APPLY ONLINE HERE: https://app.payyourrent.com/sys/application/index/36978

We accept only one pending app at a time. Please verify there are no other before submitting. Income requirements: 3x monthly rent. (gross) No Co-signers.

Ready for Immediate move in.