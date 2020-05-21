All apartments in New Braunfels
Location

350 New York Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Historical charm preserved w/ this tastefully updated home located just above Landa Park on "The Hill". Sits on a corner/acreage lot that backs up to Panther Canyon, completely fenced w/ lots of mature trees & shade. Rock/wood burning fireplace. New HVAC & appliances. Over sized Glassed Porch/Laundry room, great for extra storage or work space. Tenant will have access to one of garage bays. (Riding Lawn mower stored in the other) Pet friendly, under 25lbs ONLY! Photos & additional pet deposit req. Background checks, 1 Year lease. In order to mark pending, please complete electronic application AND pay app fees ($45) for EACH applicant/occupant 18 & over. Send copy of photo ID & most recent pay stubs to listing agent.
APPLY ONLINE HERE: https://app.payyourrent.com/sys/application/index/36978
We accept only one pending app at a time. Please verify there are no other before submitting. Income requirements: 3x monthly rent. (gross) No Co-signers.
Ready for Immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 New York Avenue have any available units?
350 New York Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 350 New York Avenue have?
Some of 350 New York Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 New York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
350 New York Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 New York Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 New York Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 350 New York Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 350 New York Avenue offers parking.
Does 350 New York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 New York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 New York Avenue have a pool?
No, 350 New York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 350 New York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 350 New York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 350 New York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 New York Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 New York Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 350 New York Avenue has units with air conditioning.

