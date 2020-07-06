All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

344 Hummingbird

344 Hummingbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

344 Hummingbird Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
Spacious 3/2.5/2 Home in Quail Valley with Game Room! - Spacious 3/2.5/2 Home in Quail Valley with Game Room! Amenities Include: Stove/Oven Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and a Dishwasher. Other Amenities Include: Carpet/Laminate/Tile/Wood Flooring, Stand Up Shower/Garden Tub in Master Bathroom, Ceiling Fans, Water Softener (Tenant Must Maintain Salt Levels), Walk in Closets, and Privacy Fenced in Backyard with a Covered Patio! CISD. Pets - Case by Case Basis, Requires Owner's Approval.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5429271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Hummingbird have any available units?
344 Hummingbird doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 344 Hummingbird have?
Some of 344 Hummingbird's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Hummingbird currently offering any rent specials?
344 Hummingbird is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Hummingbird pet-friendly?
No, 344 Hummingbird is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 344 Hummingbird offer parking?
No, 344 Hummingbird does not offer parking.
Does 344 Hummingbird have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Hummingbird does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Hummingbird have a pool?
No, 344 Hummingbird does not have a pool.
Does 344 Hummingbird have accessible units?
No, 344 Hummingbird does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Hummingbird have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 Hummingbird has units with dishwashers.
Does 344 Hummingbird have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 Hummingbird does not have units with air conditioning.

