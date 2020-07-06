344 Hummingbird

Amenities

Spacious 3/2.5/2 Home in Quail Valley with Game Room! - Spacious 3/2.5/2 Home in Quail Valley with Game Room! Amenities Include: Stove/Oven Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and a Dishwasher. Other Amenities Include: Carpet/Laminate/Tile/Wood Flooring, Stand Up Shower/Garden Tub in Master Bathroom, Ceiling Fans, Water Softener (Tenant Must Maintain Salt Levels), Walk in Closets, and Privacy Fenced in Backyard with a Covered Patio! CISD. Pets - Case by Case Basis, Requires Owner's Approval.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites.



