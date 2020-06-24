326 Creekside

Beautiful 3/2 in Creekside Crossing close to an abundance of shopping on a corner lot! Very well maintained. High end lifestyle complete with your front yard managed for you. Quality upgrades. Fenced yard and spacious garage. Best location in New Braunfels! CISD. One small pet may be considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
