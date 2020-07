Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful two story home located on a cul de sac near Fischer Park. Home has all bedrooms upstairs. Large master bath has double sinks, walk in closet and water closet. Front room can be used as an office with an added space at the top of the stairs for a study, office or gym. This is a spacious home with a great feel. Plenty of windows to see out to the large back yard. Check out this wonderful home with easy access to I 35.