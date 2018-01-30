All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:45 PM

3116 Douglas Fir Drive

3116 Douglas Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Douglas Fir Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
April move-in special - significantly reduced move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit. 3 bedroom 2 bath property located near 35 with easy access to shopping and more! Stained concrete floors through out, carpeted bedrooms. Master bedroom has full bath and large walk in closet. Private backyard with 1 car garage. Utility room located inside the unit as well. Ready for immediate move-in! Water included in rent.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Douglas Fir Drive have any available units?
3116 Douglas Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3116 Douglas Fir Drive have?
Some of 3116 Douglas Fir Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Douglas Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Douglas Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Douglas Fir Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 Douglas Fir Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3116 Douglas Fir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Douglas Fir Drive offers parking.
Does 3116 Douglas Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Douglas Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Douglas Fir Drive have a pool?
No, 3116 Douglas Fir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Douglas Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 3116 Douglas Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Douglas Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 Douglas Fir Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 Douglas Fir Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3116 Douglas Fir Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

