3116 Douglas Fir Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

April move-in special - significantly reduced move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit. 3 bedroom 2 bath property located near 35 with easy access to shopping and more! Stained concrete floors through out, carpeted bedrooms. Master bedroom has full bath and large walk in closet. Private backyard with 1 car garage. Utility room located inside the unit as well. Ready for immediate move-in! Water included in rent.

