290 Meadow Ave

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Available NOW! Don't Miss Out On This Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Home! Stainless Appliances & Granite Countertops! - Available NOW! Don't Miss Out On This Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Home! Stainless Appliances & Granite Countertops! This Home Comes Complete with Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Double Sided Refrigerator), Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Wood/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Double Vanity in the Master Bathroom, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. Pets Negotiable, 1 Small Dog Max, 25lb Max. No Cats, Please.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3842347)