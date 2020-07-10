All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
290 Meadow Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

290 Meadow Ave

290 Meadow Avenue · No Longer Available
New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

290 Meadow Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available NOW! Don't Miss Out On This Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Home! Stainless Appliances & Granite Countertops! - Available NOW! Don't Miss Out On This Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Home! Stainless Appliances & Granite Countertops! This Home Comes Complete with Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Double Sided Refrigerator), Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Wood/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Double Vanity in the Master Bathroom, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. Pets Negotiable, 1 Small Dog Max, 25lb Max. No Cats, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3842347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Meadow Ave have any available units?
290 Meadow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 290 Meadow Ave have?
Some of 290 Meadow Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Meadow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
290 Meadow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Meadow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 Meadow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 290 Meadow Ave offer parking?
No, 290 Meadow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 290 Meadow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Meadow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Meadow Ave have a pool?
No, 290 Meadow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 290 Meadow Ave have accessible units?
No, 290 Meadow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Meadow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Meadow Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Meadow Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Meadow Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

