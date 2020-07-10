290 Meadow Ave

Amenities
Available NOW! Don't Miss Out On This Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Home! Stainless Appliances & Granite Countertops! - Available NOW! Don't Miss Out On This Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Home! Stainless Appliances & Granite Countertops! This Home Comes Complete with Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Double Sided Refrigerator), Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Wood/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Double Vanity in the Master Bathroom, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. Pets Negotiable, 1 Small Dog Max, 25lb Max. No Cats, Please.
Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3842347)