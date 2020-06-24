2793 Morning Moon

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

In the Gardens of Hunters Creek a gated community. House on cul-de-sac. Large open living area with high ceilings. Gas fire place. Jacuzzi tub and large shower in master bath. Two large walk-in closets in master bathroom. Wood floors in bedrooms and tile throughout the remainder of the house. Wood blinds. Ceiling fans. Two car garage with workshop. Large laundry room. Security system. Speakers inside and on back porch.