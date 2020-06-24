2722 N Heynis

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Private location in Quiet neighborhood. Enter large livingroom with elegant coffered ceiling. Two nice sized bedrooms, master with large walk-in closet & private bath. All new vinyl flooring throughout. Galley kitchen with ample counterspace & cabinets includes fridge/freezer, range with glass cooktop & new dishwasher. Separate Dining room (or Flexroom/Office) opens onto a Large Covered Back porch. (New steps under construction)! Porch is also accessible from Master Bedroom. Fenced backyard. HUGE 2 car garage with hookups. The vacant photos are current during new floor installation. The furnished photos are not the subject property, but an identical floorplan. All brick duplex. Sheetrock repair & interior paint is underway. Move in ready by April 12!



See attached rental criteria.