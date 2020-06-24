All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

2722 N Heynis

2722 Heynis North · No Longer Available
Location

2722 Heynis North, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Private location in Quiet neighborhood. Enter large livingroom with elegant coffered ceiling. Two nice sized bedrooms, master with large walk-in closet & private bath. All new vinyl flooring throughout. Galley kitchen with ample counterspace & cabinets includes fridge/freezer, range with glass cooktop & new dishwasher. Separate Dining room (or Flexroom/Office) opens onto a Large Covered Back porch. (New steps under construction)! Porch is also accessible from Master Bedroom. Fenced backyard. HUGE 2 car garage with hookups. The vacant photos are current during new floor installation. The furnished photos are not the subject property, but an identical floorplan. All brick duplex. Sheetrock repair & interior paint is underway. Move in ready by April 12!

See attached rental criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 N Heynis have any available units?
2722 N Heynis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2722 N Heynis have?
Some of 2722 N Heynis's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 N Heynis currently offering any rent specials?
2722 N Heynis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 N Heynis pet-friendly?
No, 2722 N Heynis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2722 N Heynis offer parking?
Yes, 2722 N Heynis offers parking.
Does 2722 N Heynis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 N Heynis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 N Heynis have a pool?
No, 2722 N Heynis does not have a pool.
Does 2722 N Heynis have accessible units?
No, 2722 N Heynis does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 N Heynis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 N Heynis has units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 N Heynis have units with air conditioning?
No, 2722 N Heynis does not have units with air conditioning.
