Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available for move-in on December 1, but you can view this entire home with our virtual reality tour. Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom/4 bathroom located right of of highway 46 and close access to I-H 35. With a great size of a living and back yard, this home is perfect for a family or entertaining guests. The master bathroom has been newly remodeled, and the master closet is a dream! Give me a call if you have any questions!