All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 261 S Water Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
261 S Water Ln
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:44 PM

261 S Water Ln

261 South Water Lane · (210) 384-1221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

261 South Water Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,422

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1259806

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! 2 week concession on rent!!***
Brand New Townhouse In the perfect location! This spacious home is 3 Beds, 2.5 bath, and brand spanking new! Just finished construction, never lived in! Easy access to I-35 and all that New Braunfels has to offer. Come see the open modern layout with granite counters, wood floor, fenced yard with a pergola, and 2 car attached garage!

This home is in a brand new development and may not come up in Google Maps, in which case use this address: 261 Water Lane, New Braunfels Texas, 78130

Beware: there are scams operating in the area. Great Jones does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or send money through an app. If you think you may be talking to a scammer, do not send the scammer any money. Email leasing@greatjones.co so we can get you connected to one of our agents and help you rent this home properly.
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Blinds,Carpet,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Granite countertops,Stainless steel appliances,Tile in wet areas,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 S Water Ln have any available units?
261 S Water Ln has a unit available for $1,422 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 261 S Water Ln have?
Some of 261 S Water Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 S Water Ln currently offering any rent specials?
261 S Water Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 S Water Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 261 S Water Ln is pet friendly.
Does 261 S Water Ln offer parking?
Yes, 261 S Water Ln does offer parking.
Does 261 S Water Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 S Water Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 S Water Ln have a pool?
No, 261 S Water Ln does not have a pool.
Does 261 S Water Ln have accessible units?
No, 261 S Water Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 261 S Water Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 S Water Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 261 S Water Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 S Water Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 261 S Water Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity