261 S Water Ln

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand New Townhouse In the perfect location! This spacious home is 3 Beds, 2.5 bath, and brand spanking new! Just finished construction, never lived in! Easy access to I-35 and all that New Braunfels has to offer. Come see the open modern layout with granite counters, wood floor, fenced yard with a pergola, and 2 car attached garage!



This home is in a brand new development and may not come up in Google Maps, in which case use this address: 261 Water Lane, New Braunfels Texas, 78130



Beware: there are scams operating in the area. Great Jones does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or send money through an app. If you think you may be talking to a scammer, do not send the scammer any money. Email leasing@greatjones.co so we can get you connected to one of our agents and help you rent this home properly.

|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Blinds,Carpet,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Granite countertops,Stainless steel appliances,Tile in wet areas,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood flooring

