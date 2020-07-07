2598 Pahmeyer Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Weeks FREE! Available NOW! Excellent 3/2/2 Duplex Home Filled with Upgrades! Refrigerator Included! - 2 Weeks FREE Rent! Available NOW! Excellent 3/2/2 Duplex Home Filled with Upgrades! Refrigerator Included! Within Walking Distance to Voss Farms Elementary, This Home Comes Complete with a Stove, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Walk In Closets, Double Vanity in Master Bathroom, Stained Concrete Flooring Throughout, Garage Door Opener, Sprinkler System, Privacy Fenced In Backyard, and Covered Back Patio with Ceiling Fan! NBISD. 2 Pets Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3809141)