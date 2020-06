Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Very nice rental 3 Bed Room, 2.5 Bath, with a loft in a great established neighborhood that backs up to a greenbelt. Evening shade on the Flag Stone patio in the back for you grilling and family entertainment. Take a look at this one you wont be disappointed.