Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Are you looking for a new place to call home with new technology? Well look no further. This home has great curb appeal, open and split floor plan. This 3-bedroom, 2 bath home has a home automation package featuring Nest, Ring door bell, build-in Wifi, Solar Panels and irrigation system for the whole yard. The soft gray tones in the home give a luxury feel. Don't miss this home, stop by and view it today!