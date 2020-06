Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This like new, upgraded, gorgeous home is a light lover's paradise. From granite counter-tops, tile floors in wet areas, dark cabinets, covered patios and much more this is a must see. Enjoy the tranquility of this secluded neighborhood to escape the hustle and bustle all while enjoying the convenience of it's location to the city of New Braunfels and all it has to offer.