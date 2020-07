Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Must see!! Built in 2010, extremely well-maintained, DR Horton home with MANY upgrades. Granite countertops, 9-foot ceilings, tile floor, and one inch blind treatments. This home is one story with 3BR, 2BA, 2 car garage, and a large, covered back patio. Washer, dryer, microwave, and fridge provided. Just a short drive to Creekside shopping center. COME TAKE A LOOK!