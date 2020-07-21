2252 Waterford Grace

Amenities

This is a chance to rent in the desired Southbank Neighborhood. 4 bedroom, 3 bath with Master bedroom downstairs. Master bath has Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower and dual vanities. Includes separate office, formal dining, eat in kitchen, large living room, and covered deck for relaxing and enjoying the outside quiet. Living room boasts two story ceilings with large windows and tall fireplace. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, cook top, microwave, built in oven and lots of custom cabinets and island. Large formal dining. River access right across the street. Lawncare will be included.