All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 2252 Waterford Grace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2252 Waterford Grace
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

2252 Waterford Grace

2252 Waterford Grace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

2252 Waterford Grace, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a chance to rent in the desired Southbank Neighborhood. 4 bedroom, 3 bath with Master bedroom downstairs. Master bath has Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower and dual vanities. Includes separate office, formal dining, eat in kitchen, large living room, and covered deck for relaxing and enjoying the outside quiet. Living room boasts two story ceilings with large windows and tall fireplace. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, cook top, microwave, built in oven and lots of custom cabinets and island. Large formal dining. River access right across the street. Lawncare will be included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Waterford Grace have any available units?
2252 Waterford Grace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2252 Waterford Grace have?
Some of 2252 Waterford Grace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 Waterford Grace currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Waterford Grace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Waterford Grace pet-friendly?
No, 2252 Waterford Grace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2252 Waterford Grace offer parking?
Yes, 2252 Waterford Grace offers parking.
Does 2252 Waterford Grace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2252 Waterford Grace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Waterford Grace have a pool?
No, 2252 Waterford Grace does not have a pool.
Does 2252 Waterford Grace have accessible units?
No, 2252 Waterford Grace does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Waterford Grace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2252 Waterford Grace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2252 Waterford Grace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2252 Waterford Grace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District