Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

225 Oak Creek Way

225 Oak Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

225 Oak Creek Way, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home on a corner lot in the sought after Oak Creek Estates. The floor plan is great especially if you need an extended master bedroom. The space could be a nursery or office and also has a closet which makes it bedroom 4. Split design for the other 2 bedrooms and bath. Great condition vinyl plank flooring throughout except for bedrooms which have carpet that has been professionally cleaned. Easy access to IH 35 and the shopping at Creekside. Amenity center with play scape, pool and park. Did I mention an elementary school in the neighborhood. This home is a second time rental so it is in GREAT condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Oak Creek Way have any available units?
225 Oak Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 225 Oak Creek Way have?
Some of 225 Oak Creek Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Oak Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
225 Oak Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Oak Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 225 Oak Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 225 Oak Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 225 Oak Creek Way offers parking.
Does 225 Oak Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Oak Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Oak Creek Way have a pool?
Yes, 225 Oak Creek Way has a pool.
Does 225 Oak Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 225 Oak Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Oak Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Oak Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Oak Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Oak Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.

