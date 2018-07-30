225 Oak Creek Way

Amenities

Beautiful home on a corner lot in the sought after Oak Creek Estates. The floor plan is great especially if you need an extended master bedroom. The space could be a nursery or office and also has a closet which makes it bedroom 4. Split design for the other 2 bedrooms and bath. Great condition vinyl plank flooring throughout except for bedrooms which have carpet that has been professionally cleaned. Easy access to IH 35 and the shopping at Creekside. Amenity center with play scape, pool and park. Did I mention an elementary school in the neighborhood. This home is a second time rental so it is in GREAT condition.