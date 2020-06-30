All apartments in New Braunfels
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2241 Kolibri Way
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2241 Kolibri Way

2241 Kolibri Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2241 Kolibri Way, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
pool
Bright 3/2/2 Home with Nice Open Floorplan! Located in Avery Park Subdivision! - Bright 3/2/2 Home with Nice Open Floorplan! Located in Avery Park Subdivision! This Home Has Great Features Including Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator), Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Tile Backsplash, Walk In Pantry, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Master Walk In Closet and Stand Up Shower, Alarm System (Tenant Expense If Activated), and Access to Community Pool Area! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 40lbs Max.

*Must Provide Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move In & Renewal*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3595580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 Kolibri Way have any available units?
2241 Kolibri Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2241 Kolibri Way have?
Some of 2241 Kolibri Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 Kolibri Way currently offering any rent specials?
2241 Kolibri Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 Kolibri Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2241 Kolibri Way is pet friendly.
Does 2241 Kolibri Way offer parking?
No, 2241 Kolibri Way does not offer parking.
Does 2241 Kolibri Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2241 Kolibri Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 Kolibri Way have a pool?
Yes, 2241 Kolibri Way has a pool.
Does 2241 Kolibri Way have accessible units?
No, 2241 Kolibri Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 Kolibri Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2241 Kolibri Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2241 Kolibri Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2241 Kolibri Way does not have units with air conditioning.

