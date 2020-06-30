2241 Kolibri Way

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system pool

Bright 3/2/2 Home with Nice Open Floorplan! Located in Avery Park Subdivision! - Bright 3/2/2 Home with Nice Open Floorplan! Located in Avery Park Subdivision! This Home Has Great Features Including Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator), Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Tile Backsplash, Walk In Pantry, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Master Walk In Closet and Stand Up Shower, Alarm System (Tenant Expense If Activated), and Access to Community Pool Area! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 40lbs Max.



*Must Provide Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move In & Renewal*



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3595580)