All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 224 Skyview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
224 Skyview Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:08 AM

224 Skyview Avenue

224 Skyview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

224 Skyview Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful renovated split 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a fabulous location close to shopping, dining and CISD schools. Perfect for commuters headed to San Antonio, Austin or Seguin. Master bedroom has extra ductless AC unit. Renovated master bath has huge walk-in shower and very generous sized walk-in closet. Gorgeous kitchen with refrigerator, custom cabinets and breakfast bar. Two living spaces and dining area. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer connections, ceiling fans, and ample closet space all add to home. Enjoy sitting on the large covered back porch. Fenced yard has space for an outdoor grill and extra storage building. Flooring in home is all tile and vinyl plank. Pets must be approved by owner. Pet fee is per pet, non-refundable.
Home is tenant occupied and available June 1, 2020. Call listing agent 830.214.5513 to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Skyview Avenue have any available units?
224 Skyview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 224 Skyview Avenue have?
Some of 224 Skyview Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Skyview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
224 Skyview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Skyview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Skyview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 224 Skyview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 224 Skyview Avenue offers parking.
Does 224 Skyview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Skyview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Skyview Avenue have a pool?
No, 224 Skyview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 224 Skyview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 224 Skyview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Skyview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Skyview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Skyview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 224 Skyview Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas