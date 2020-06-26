224 Skyview Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful renovated split 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a fabulous location close to shopping, dining and CISD schools. Perfect for commuters headed to San Antonio, Austin or Seguin. Master bedroom has extra ductless AC unit. Renovated master bath has huge walk-in shower and very generous sized walk-in closet. Gorgeous kitchen with refrigerator, custom cabinets and breakfast bar. Two living spaces and dining area. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer connections, ceiling fans, and ample closet space all add to home. Enjoy sitting on the large covered back porch. Fenced yard has space for an outdoor grill and extra storage building. Flooring in home is all tile and vinyl plank. Pets must be approved by owner. Pet fee is per pet, non-refundable.

Home is tenant occupied and available June 1, 2020. Call listing agent 830.214.5513 to show.