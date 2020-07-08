All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 3 2020

2212 Hazelwood

2212 Hazelwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Hazelwood Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
~Pride of ownership shows in this beautiful 4 BR/2.5 bath home in New Braunfels, ready for immediate move-in~Updated kitchen w/new granite countertops, new black stainless appliances, new sink~Soaring ceilings in the living room~Separate study w/French doors off of the foyer~Master bedroom downstairs w/walk-in closet~Master bath has/a double vanity~3 more spacious bedrooms & a gameroom upstairs~Brand new carpet and a new garage door opener installed~Owners prefer no pets, but will consider pets on a case-by-case basis, but no aggressive dog breeds are allowed~Pet fee of $500 ($300 non-refundable/$200 refundable)+$50/mo. pet rent would apply~Covered patio + extended patio~Backyard landscaping includes fruit trees!~Great location, convenient to I-35, schools, shopping~Comal River and Schlitterbahn just a 15 minute drive away!~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Hazelwood have any available units?
2212 Hazelwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2212 Hazelwood have?
Some of 2212 Hazelwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Hazelwood currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Hazelwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Hazelwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 Hazelwood is pet friendly.
Does 2212 Hazelwood offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Hazelwood offers parking.
Does 2212 Hazelwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Hazelwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Hazelwood have a pool?
No, 2212 Hazelwood does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Hazelwood have accessible units?
No, 2212 Hazelwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Hazelwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Hazelwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Hazelwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2212 Hazelwood has units with air conditioning.

