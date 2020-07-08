2212 Hazelwood

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

~Pride of ownership shows in this beautiful 4 BR/2.5 bath home in New Braunfels, ready for immediate move-in~Updated kitchen w/new granite countertops, new black stainless appliances, new sink~Soaring ceilings in the living room~Separate study w/French doors off of the foyer~Master bedroom downstairs w/walk-in closet~Master bath has/a double vanity~3 more spacious bedrooms & a gameroom upstairs~Brand new carpet and a new garage door opener installed~Owners prefer no pets, but will consider pets on a case-by-case basis, but no aggressive dog breeds are allowed~Pet fee of $500 ($300 non-refundable/$200 refundable)+$50/mo. pet rent would apply~Covered patio + extended patio~Backyard landscaping includes fruit trees!~Great location, convenient to I-35, schools, shopping~Comal River and Schlitterbahn just a 15 minute drive away!~