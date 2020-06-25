2169 Hazelwood

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with no HOA. Close to shopping and schools. Close to County line Rd.

Ready for immediate move in and easy to see for all showing requests.

The City has COVID 19 restriction for showings but this home is ready and can be seen easily.