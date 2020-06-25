All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 2169 Hazelwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2169 Hazelwood
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

2169 Hazelwood

2169 Hazelwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2169 Hazelwood Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with no HOA. Close to shopping and schools. Close to County line Rd.
Ready for immediate move in and easy to see for all showing requests.
The City has COVID 19 restriction for showings but this home is ready and can be seen easily.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 Hazelwood have any available units?
2169 Hazelwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2169 Hazelwood have?
Some of 2169 Hazelwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2169 Hazelwood currently offering any rent specials?
2169 Hazelwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 Hazelwood pet-friendly?
No, 2169 Hazelwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2169 Hazelwood offer parking?
Yes, 2169 Hazelwood offers parking.
Does 2169 Hazelwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2169 Hazelwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 Hazelwood have a pool?
No, 2169 Hazelwood does not have a pool.
Does 2169 Hazelwood have accessible units?
No, 2169 Hazelwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 Hazelwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2169 Hazelwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 2169 Hazelwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 2169 Hazelwood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas