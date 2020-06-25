Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with no HOA. Close to shopping and schools. Close to County line Rd. Ready for immediate move in and easy to see for all showing requests. The City has COVID 19 restriction for showings but this home is ready and can be seen easily.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2169 Hazelwood have any available units?
2169 Hazelwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2169 Hazelwood have?
Some of 2169 Hazelwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2169 Hazelwood currently offering any rent specials?
2169 Hazelwood is not currently offering any rent specials.