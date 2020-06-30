All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
2115 Bentwood Drive
Last updated May 23 2020

2115 Bentwood Drive

2115 Bentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2115 Bentwood Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
NEED to MOVE? Contact me today to schedule a VIRTUAL tour of this home!!! Application & Lease all ONLINE.
Clean & bright 3 bed, 2 bath * Mother In Law Plan * Stainless steel appliances- dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator * 2 car garage w/automatic opener * Hard tile & wood floors throughout * Large fenced yard w/shade trees * Faux wood blinds * Master bathroom includes large walk in closet, double vanity and huge garden tub. Plenty of cabinet space/storage. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Bentwood Drive have any available units?
2115 Bentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2115 Bentwood Drive have?
Some of 2115 Bentwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 Bentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Bentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Bentwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 Bentwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2115 Bentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2115 Bentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2115 Bentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 Bentwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Bentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2115 Bentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2115 Bentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2115 Bentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Bentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 Bentwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 Bentwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2115 Bentwood Drive has units with air conditioning.

