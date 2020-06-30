2115 Bentwood Drive

Amenities
NEED to MOVE? Contact me today to schedule a VIRTUAL tour of this home!!! Application & Lease all ONLINE.
Clean & bright 3 bed, 2 bath * Mother In Law Plan * Stainless steel appliances- dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator * 2 car garage w/automatic opener * Hard tile & wood floors throughout * Large fenced yard w/shade trees * Faux wood blinds * Master bathroom includes large walk in closet, double vanity and huge garden tub. Plenty of cabinet space/storage. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).