Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM

2029 Brandywine Drive

Location

2029 Brandywine Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
2 story home offers 3-bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms ½ bath downstairs, Inviting open concept floor plan. Spacious living room opens up to dining/kitchen area. Cute kitchen w/ granite counter tops & generous amounts of cabinet/counter space. Bright dining area w/ plenty of windows for natural light. Roomy master suite w/ ceiling fan. Secondary bedrooms w/ ceiling fans as well. Community offers relaxing pool & playground. the neighborhood is conveniently located less than 2 miles from Freiheit Village, Creekside Town Center, Gruene and HEB Plus and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

