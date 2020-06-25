All apartments in New Braunfels
1994 Wind Chime Way
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:45 PM

1994 Wind Chime Way

1994 Wind Chime Way · No Longer Available
Location

1994 Wind Chime Way, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Beautiful home in the new, Village at Creekside Subdivision. Home features 4 bedrooms plus an office, 3 baths, open floor plan, ceramic tile downstairs, tons of natural light, separate eating area, granite counter tops with tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, nice size covered patio with fenced back yard. Neighborhood amenities include junior Olympic-sized pool with beach entry and splash area and park. Garage Door Opener. Wood Faux Blinds throughout. Close Proximity to shopping and dinning at the Creekside shopping center. This one is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

