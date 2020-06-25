1994 Wind Chime Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home in the new, Village at Creekside Subdivision. Home features 4 bedrooms plus an office, 3 baths, open floor plan, ceramic tile downstairs, tons of natural light, separate eating area, granite counter tops with tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, nice size covered patio with fenced back yard. Neighborhood amenities include junior Olympic-sized pool with beach entry and splash area and park. Garage Door Opener. Wood Faux Blinds throughout. Close Proximity to shopping and dinning at the Creekside shopping center. This one is a MUST SEE!